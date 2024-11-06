Canada Masters beat Mustique Company Masters by 52, in their opening encounter of the Festival Division at the Sion Hill Playing Field.

Canada Masters totalled 171 for 7 in their 20 overs. They benefited from an eighty-three runs second wicket stand and were led by Bhav Singh who smashed a 36 ball 70 that included five sixes and a half dozen boundaries.

Younus Anwar, 35 and Kiran Bodhasrongi, 28 also added valuable contributions.

O’Neal Thomas, 3 for 32 and Caswell Dorsett, 3 for 36 were the most successful bowlers for Mustique Canada Masters.

In reply, Mustique Company Masters had 119 for 5 when their 20 overs ended.

Nicholas Baptiste top scored with 36. Suresh Nair returned the impressive figures of 4 for 21 while Younus Anwar picked up 2 for 21 to secure the victory for Canada Masters.