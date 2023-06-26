Canada and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries have reaffirmed the “enduring value of the deep and dynamic partnership” strengthening their commitment to sustainability, resilience, climate action, access to finance, regional security, and shared values.

The Guyana-based CARICOM Secretariat Friday released the text of a joint communique issued following a meeting held earlier this week between Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly and several CARICOM foreign affairs ministers and diplomats on the margins of the ongoing Organization of American States (OAS) General Assembly in Washington.

The CARICOM team was led by Jamaica’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Kamina Johnson Smith, who is also the chair of the CARICOM Council for Foreign and Community Relations (COFCOR).

The communique noted that Joly and Johnson Smith co-chaired the Canada-CARICOM Foreign Ministers’ Group meeting, where the delegates underscored the need for continued vigilance in mitigating the devastating impacts of climate change, pursuing concrete action to re-build resilient and sustainable economies, cooperating on regional security, and increasing collaboration in multilateral forums among other matters.