21-year-old labourer of Campden Park/Cane Hall, Daniel Bacchus, was arrested and formally charged with the offence of Wounding after an alleged altercation with a 35-year-old police officer from Redemption Sharpes.

According to police reports, Bacchus is accused of unlawfully and maliciously injuring the officer by cutting the fingers of his right hand with a pair of scissors.

The incident took place at Richmond Hill on June 17, 2024.

Bacchus made his initial appearance before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on June 18, 2024, where he pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against him.

The court continued his station bail at $2000.00 Eastern Caribbean Dollars (ECC) and scheduled the case to reconvene on January 8, 2025.