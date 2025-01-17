Cameron Diaz credited Jamie Foxx for her return to acting, explaining that she had spent a decade away from the industry, turning down opportunities and focusing on other aspects of her life.

When she received the script for Back in Action, she felt it might be the right moment to make a comeback.

She also expressed that if she was going to spend long hours away from her family, it was important to her to work with someone as talented as Foxx, whom she described as one of the most gifted individuals in the entertainment industry.

Diaz’s last movie was 2014’s Annie, in which she also starred with Foxx. The duo first appeared together onscreen in 1999’s Any Given Sunday.