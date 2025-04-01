Police on March 27th, 2025, arrested and charged Linda Peters, a 32-year-old Teacher of Calliaqua, with the offence of Wounding.

According to investigations, the accused unlawfully and maliciously wounded Liondias Peters, a 35-year-old Mason of the same address by striking him on the right side of his face with a stone.

The offence was committed in Calliaqua on February 23rd, 2025.

Peters was granted station bail in the sum of $1,500.00 ECC with one surety, and is expected to appear before the Calliaqua Magistrate Court to answer to the charge.