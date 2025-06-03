Police on June 1st, 2025, arrested and charged Xayie Joseph, a 24-year-old Laborer of Calliaqua, with the offence of Offensive Weapon.

According to investigations, the accused without lawful excuse in the Calliaqua public road, a public place, had in his possession a “screwdriver”.

The offence was committed in Calliaqua on May 31st, 2025.

Joseph appeared before the Calliaqua Magistrate Court on Monday, June 2nd, 2025, and pled not guilty to the offence.

Station bail will be continued, and the matter was adjourned for July 21st, 2026.