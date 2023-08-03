Dancehall artist Byron Messia has achieved another milestone as his song “Talibans” entered the Billboard Hot 100 at no. 99 on Wednesday.

The artiste recently celebrated receiving a Billboard plaque for his album No Love. He received the Hot Shot Debut for the album, which landed on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart at No. 8 during the week of June 6, 2023.

The artiste recently released “Talibans II,” the remix which has already racked up 4.6 million views since its release 13 days ago. The original song has 39 million views on Youtube.

“Talibans II” is also among the top 25 songs on several music charts around the world. The song’s popularity seems to have spread to fans looking for the original track and causing its popularity to spike.

In the meantime, fans in Kingston will get an opportunity to see Messia perform in Kingston alongside Chris Brown.

On Wednesday night, it was announced that Byron Messia and Aidonia were added to the lineup for Brown’s ‘Under The Influence’ concert, which is being held at the National Stadium on August 27.