The disaster management system that was in place, post-Hurricane Beryl has been praised for its effectiveness in the aftermath of the storm.

This commendation of the system comes from community activist and Canouan resident Terrance “Terry” Bynoe. He was at the time speaking on WE FM’s Issue At Hand program.

According to Mr. Bynoe he was joined in his applauding of the system by persons from various organizations who visited the Southern Grenadine Island following the devastating passage of the hurricane.

“The system that was set up in Canouan to deal with the Disaster was one—nothing is perfect—but trust me, it was a good system. Everybody who visited from different organizations from outside said this is the best system they have seen in place anywhere, as far as handling the disaster properly was concerned. And it’s a great effort.”

He also highlighted the role that the Marina played in the relief efforts after the storm.

“I must tell you as well, the marina, the marina played a great role as well. Even there took a lot of damage, but they stepped into play, they provided help to clean, they provided help to put areas in place where they were able to pack stuff. They provided gas, so the police transport and the public for anybody who was helping in the cleanup effort, they provided diesel. In fact, the marina, when the French boat came to bring stuff, the marina asked them for fuel as well, and they gave us 6,000 gallons of diesel. All this was done before the gas station got up and running because you needed the fuel to get around and to help clean–the equipment. So marina as well played a great role in this whole operation as well. Everybody was a collaborative effort in the system.” He said.

That was Community Activist and Canouan resident Mr. Terrance Bynoe speaking on WE FM’s Issue At Hand program.

In 2016, Mr. Bynoe was elected president of the Canouan Island Development Council (CIDC).

Mr. Bynoe, during his call to the program, in providing an update on the clean up efforts taking place on the island, noted that those efforts are 99 percent completed.

He said that nearly 300 workers are participating in the clean-up process.