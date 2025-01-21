The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force has provided an update on the investigation surrounding the death of Osborne Kenville Morris, a 49-year-old resident of Byera, which occurred on January 19.

On January 20, police arrested and charged Ravi Francois, a 22-year-old block maker of Byera, with the offence of manslaughter.

According to the Police, investigations revealed that the accused caused the death of Osborne Kenville Morris by inflicting multiple chop wounds about his body with a cutlass during an incident in Byera.

A post-mortem examination has confirmed that Morris died as a result of multiple chop wounds to the body.

Francois appeared before the Serious Offences Court today, January 21, where he was granted bail in the sum of $30,000 with one surety.

The following conditions were imposed:

He is required to report to the Georgetown Police Station every Thursday between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.

He must surrender his travel documents.

A stop notice has been issued at all ports of entry.

The matter has been adjourned to February 25, 2025, for the commencement of a Preliminary Inquiry.