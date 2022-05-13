BVI Premier Dr Natalio Wheatley says his newly formed national unity government has submitted a proposal to the United Kingdom that will ensure continued local democratic rule in the British Virgin Islands (BVI).

“I’m pleased to report on behalf of the government of national unity that I have submitted a proposal to the UK Minister for the Overseas Territories, the Rt. Hon. Amanda Milling that sets out our approach to reform that presents a framework for the implementation under continued democratic governance,” Wheatley said in a national broadcast.

“It represents our commitment to good governance and strengthening our institutions and systems of government. We want to engender a new culture in the handling of the people’s business. I hope Minister Milling and the UK government will give due consideration to the proposal and not go down the path of direct rule,” he added.

A one-man Commission of Inquiry (COI) that examined allegations of corruption by public officials in the British Overseas Territory, outlined several recommendations including that the British Virgin Islands government cease to exist in its current format for at least two years.