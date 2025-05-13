The Royal Virgin Islands Police Force (RVIPF) has implemented a new policy to combat illegal motorcycle use, by destroying unclaimed bikes rather returning them to circulation through public auctions.

The initiative, which began on April 28th, has already seen dozens of motorcycles removed from the Road Town Police Station compound and destroyed with assistance from the Department of Waste Management.

Acting Commissioner of Police Jacqueline E. Vanterpool said the move underscores their commitment to road safety and accountability, and sends a strong message to those who choose not to follow the law.

According to RVIPF officials, the previous practice of auctioning seized motorcycles created a problematic cycle where the same vehicles would often return to the streets operating illegally, only to be seized again.

This pattern strained police resources and created significant storage challenges at police facilities.

The crushing operation specifically targets motorcycles and scooters that have remained unclaimed after seizure and are no longer needed as evidence in ongoing investigations or court proceedings.