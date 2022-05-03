Opposition legislators in the British Virgin Islands have called for the resignation of Premier Andrew Fahie following his arrest in the United States last week on drug and money laundering charges.

“These reprehensible actions by a distinct minority are in no way representative of the views and actions of the people of the Virgin Islands,” said Opposition Leader Marlon Penn.

“We, therefore, call on any public official that knows that they may have violated the public trust to voluntarily demit office out of respect for the people of the Virgin Islands.”

The opposition legislators have urged members of the government to denounce Fahie, saying “the Premier’s detainment in the United States and the subsequent release of the Commission of Inquiry (COI) report have brought undesired global attention to what is the most challenging period in the territory’s history”.