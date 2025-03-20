Park Hill businessman Dale Johnny, 57, has been arrested and charged for discharging a firearm without lawful excuse on March 17, 2025.

According to police investigations, Johnny fired a loaded weapon within 100 yards of the Park Hill public road. He was taken into custody on March 18 and later granted station bail of $2,500 ECC with one surety.

Johnny is scheduled to appear before the Georgetown Magistrate Court on March 24, 2025, to answer the charge.

Police have arrested and charged Ivan Cain, a 58-year-old security guard from Belmont/Troumaca, with wounding in connection to an incident on February 22, 2025.

According to investigations, Cain allegedly struck Saanti Pitt, a 37-year-old janitor from Troumaca, on the head with a Sunset Rum glass bottle, causing injury.

Cain appeared before the Chateaubelair Magistrate Court on March 19, 2025, where he pleaded not guilty. His station bail conditions remain in place, and he was ordered not to contact the complainant. The case has been adjourned to June 4, 2025.