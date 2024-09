On September 11th, 2024, police apprehended Jean Noel-Pene, a 57-year-old businessman from France/Cumberland, on charges of theft.

The investigation revealed that the accused allegedly stole items worth $162.34 EC, belonging to Coreas Food Mart.

This offense occurred on September 11, 2024, in Kingstown.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Kingstown Magistrate Court to respond to the charges.