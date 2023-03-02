The Police Youth club, is a club that caters to the youth of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

According to National Coordinator of Police Youth Clubs Sergeant of Police Stephen Billy the aim of the club is to produce law abiding, wholesome, disciplined citizens.

Despite having such a noble aim, Sergeant Billy said that businesses have been reluctant to get on board with the club and provide support. He noted that the support given does not have to be of a financial nature.

“The Police Youth Club is an organization or a club, that persons should be willing to come onboard with and be a part of. Sad to say, I must say it, that there are some—a lot of the businesses are still reluctant to join as wholeheartedly as they should,” he said.

Sergeant Billy said that in this case, coming on board does not necessarily have to come in the form of a monetary sponsorship.

“Sponsorship, when you talk about sponsorship, we are not just talking about sponsorship financially. You can also give of your time, your resources, your expertise; because as I said, we are trying to ensure that we mould our children in all aspects of their life and development,” he said.

The Police Youth Club, whose motto is “nurturing the nation’s most valuable resource”, has been active in St. Vincent and the Grenadines for over twenty years.

The Stubbs Police Youth Club recently launched its Male-to-Male mentorship program on Saturday 25th February 2023, under the theme “A role to play; realizing my potential”. Fourteen secondary school boys from form’s one to five were attached to eleven mentors for a period of one year.