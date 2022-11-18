Grammy Award-winning Afro-Fusion star Burna Boy is set to bring his “Love Damini” tour to the Caribbean islands of Trinidad, Antigua, and Jamaica this December.

Burna Boy Live – the Concert Experience would take place in Trinidad on December 16th at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain, Antigua on December 17th at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium and Jamaica on December 18th at the National Stadium in Kingston, making him the first African artist ever to headline a stadium in these Caribbean Islands.

Following his recent GRAMMY nomination for Best Global Music Album for “Love Damini” and Best Global Music Performance for “Last Last”; The African Giant continues to take the world by storm with his world Tour, and the Caribbean Islands are not left out.

Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu MFR (born 2 July 1991), known professionally as Burna Boy, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter and record producer. He rose to stardom in 2012 after releasing “Like to Party”, the lead single from his debut studio album, L.I.F.E (2013). In 2017, Burna Boy signed with Bad Habit/Atlantic Records in the United States and Warner Music Group internationally. His third studio album, Outside, marked his major-label debut.