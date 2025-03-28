Josh Giddey hit a brilliant half-court buzzer-beater to help the Chicago Bulls complete an exceptional comeback against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Bulls were trailing by five points with less than 13 seconds remaining, but they hit three three-pointers in the last 10 seconds of the match.

With time expiring, Giddey let fly from within his own half and walked off as his shot found the hoop.

With 25 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists, Giddey hit his fifth triple-double of the season.