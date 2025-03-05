Police on March 1st, 2025, arrested and charged Jerry Maloney, a 54-year-old building engineer of Stubbs, with disobeying a Family Court order.

Investigations revealed that Maloney failed to comply with Family Court Order FC11 of 2023, issued on March 29th, 2023, by Ms. Coleen McDonald, President of the Family Court.

The offence occurred in Stubbs on February 28th, 2025.

Maloney appeared before the Calliaqua Magistrate Court on March 3rd, 2025, and pled not guilty to the charge.

He was granted bail in the sum of $2,000.00 ECC with one surety.

The matter was adjourned and transferred to the Biabou Magistrate Court for March 5th, 2025.