The teenage gunman accused of shooting 10 people dead in a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, last month has been charged with domestic terrorism.

Prosecutors allege 18-year-old Payton Gendron, who earlier pleaded not guilty, was motivated by racial hatred.

The suspect, who describes himself as a white supremacist, is accused of shooting 13 people in total during the massacre – almost all of them black.

He will also face 10 separate first-degree murder charges.

The domestic terrorism charge filed on Wednesday accuses the suspect of killing “because of the perceived race and/or colour” of his victims.

In addition, the 25-count indictment includes multiple murder charges and attempted murder as hate crimes, as well as weapon possession charges, news agency AFP reports.

