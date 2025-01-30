While MGM refuted reports of a $50 million gambling debt compiled by Bruno Mars last year, the superstar still had some fun with the casino rumors.

Bruno hit the jackpot to break a Spotify listener record earlier this week and he took to his Instagram Story on Tuesday (Jan. 28) to celebrate the feat and even joked about taking a chunk out of his alleged debt.

“I’ll be out of debt in no time,” the 15-time Grammy Award winner captioned the post about him becoming the first artist to eclipse 150 million monthly Spotify listeners.

NewsNation reported in 2024 that Bruno owed millions to MGM and that number was as high as $50 million from hitting the casino tables.

However, MGM Grand quickly debunked the report and said that the singer had no debt with the casino.