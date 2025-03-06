Police on March 3rd, 2025, arrested and charged, a 16-year-old student of Brighton, with the offence of Theft.

According to the investigation, the accused stole four (4) bottles of Hennessy, on two different occasions, valued at $682.00 ECC, the property of Massy Supermarket.

These offences were committed on February 6th, 2025, in Arnos Vale.

In addition, on February 24th, 2025, the accused allegedly stole a quantity of items valued at One thousand and fifty-one dollars and eighty-seven cents, ($1051.87), the property of Massy Supermarket.

The offence was also committed in Arnos Vale.

The student appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on March 3rd, 2025, and pled guilty to the charges.

He was remanded in custody until March 6th, 2025, for sentencing.