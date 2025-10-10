Police have charged 32-year-old Julia McLean, an accountant of Brighton, with five counts of making a false instrument and five counts of using a false instrument.

Investigations revealed that between September 9th and 24th, McLean allegedly wrote and cashed five cheques totaling just over five thousand Eastern Caribbean dollars, inducing a gas station employee to accept them as genuine.

The offences reportedly took place in Kingstown and Pembroke.

McLean appeared before the Serious Offences Court, where she was granted bail in the sum of ten thousand dollars with one surety. She must report to the Calliaqua Police Station every Monday.

The matter has been adjourned to November 10th.