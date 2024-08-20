Brighton have completed the signing of French forward Georginio Rutter for a club record fee of £40m from Leeds.

The 22-year-old joins the Seagulls on a five-year contract.

Rutter scored eight goals in 66 appearances for Leeds after joining from Hoffenheim in January 2023, when the West Yorkshire club broke their own transfer record with a deal worth up to £36m.

Brighton technical director David Weir said the Frenchman is a player the Premier League club have been “looking at for a while”.