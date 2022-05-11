Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum has emerged as a contender to be England’s Test coach.

McCullum, 40, is interested in the job and has held talks with the England and Wales Cricket Board.

He is currently in charge of Indian Premier League side Kolkata Knight Riders.

England have advertised for separate Test and limited-overs coaches to replace Chris Silverwood, who left his role in February.

The deadline for applications was on Friday and interviews were held on Monday and Tuesday.