Among the cancers affecting women in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, breast cancer is the number one killer out of them all.

This is according to Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Simone Keizer Beache who was at the time speaking at the launch of the Rotary Club of St. Vincent’s first major Global Grant-funded project in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment.

The CMO said that breast cancer claims the lives of 30 women in SVG each year.

‘Breast cancer, because, as everybody else has been saying this morning, is our number one cancer killer of women in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. According to the statistics we have thirty women die per year,’ the CMO said.

Dr. Keizer Beache compared the deaths of women from other cancers such as colon and lung cancer, which claim the lives of eight and five women each year respectively.