Officers from the Serious Crimes Unit of the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force (RTCIPF) have made a significant breakthrough in a four-month-long investigation into human trafficking, a police media release announced on Monday.

The release stated, the investigation, which involved extensive investigative efforts, interviews, and consultations with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), has resulted in formal charges being laid against two individuals—Oren Walkin and Maria Alexander Pineda De Walkin.

On March 20th, 2025, Maria Alexander Pineda De Walkin, also known as Kasandra, a 45-year-old from South Dock Road, was charged with six counts of Trafficking Persons, one count of Controlling Prostitution for Gain, and one count of Keeping a Brothel Used for Prostitution.

On March 19th, 2025, one day earlier, Oren Walkin, a 50-year-old resident of South Dock Road in Providenciales, was charged with the same, among other offenses.

According to the police, the breakthrough came after a coordinated operation on October 3rd, 2024.

Acting on intelligence, police said they executed a search warrant at a bar along South Dock Road.

During the operation, officers seized multiple items that contributed to the ongoing investigation.

In addition, authorities discovered twenty women of Colombian and Dominican nationalities, who are suspected victims of human trafficking, being held at the establishment.

This case marks a major milestone in the fight against human trafficking in the Turks and Caicos Islands.