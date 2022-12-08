The annual Christmas Road Cleaning Programme which is collaborative effort between BRAGSA and the Economic Planning Division in the Ministry of Finance, saw the employment of five thousand, seven hundred and thirty-three (5,733) persons across the island, as well as in the Grenadines.

These included 499 gangs and 743 Jobbers, who were responsible for the cutting of trees, and cleaning of roads in all 15 constituencies.

Contracts were also given to over 100 truckers and conductors.

The programme was done at an estimated cost of $3 million.

It was undertaken as part of the Labour Intensive Temporary Programme (LITE), which falls under the Volcano Eruption Emergency Project (VEEP) in the Ministry of Finance.