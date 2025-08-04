Over 5,650 Vincentians are now on the job as part of the Government’s annual Road Cleaning Programme, which officially began today, August 4th, 2025.

The initiative is being spearheaded by the Roads, Buildings and General Services Authority (BRAGSA) and is expected to run for eight days, with a total cost of around EC$3 million.

According to BRAGSA, the programme includes 493 teams and 755 jobbers, and aims to enhance road safety and cleanliness across all 15 constituencies in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Truckers and jobbers are reminded to register at their district offices to ensure proper coordination.

The annual road maintenance effort remains a key part of BRAGSA’s mandate to maintain and improve infrastructure nationwide.