As part of the National Road Rehabilitation Project (NRRP), work on the Diamonds Freedom Road is well underway, with approximately 600 meters of road already completed.

The project includes the construction of several driveways, critical drainage works, and retaining walls to improve safety and durability.

Once completed, the newly constructed road will provide a direct link between the Diamonds community and Mt. Greenan, significantly improving accessibility for residents and motorists.

Also, residents and road users in Marriaqua can soon expect a safer journey along Hackshaw Bank.

Work is progressing steadily on the realignment of this critical roadway.

Open box drains with slotted kerbs are being constructed, and preparation is underway for extending the concrete road.

By shifting the road away from the embankment, the project is about protecting lives and ensuring long-term resilience for the community.

The ongoing works mark a major step toward better connectivity and infrastructure development in the areas.