The Buildings, Roads, and General Services Authority (BRAGSA) has begun critical repairs on Shipping Bay Road, where coastal erosion has compromised the roadway.

Crews are currently constructing an L-shaped curb wall to protect the road from further damage.

Once the concrete wall is fully cured, the area will be filled, compacted, and the roadway will be reconstructed to ensure safe access for motorists.

This project is part of the ongoing National Road Rehabilitation Project (NRRP), which aims to improve road infrastructure across St. Vincent and the Grenadines. BRAGSA is urging motorists to drive cautiously in the area as work progresses.