The Roads, Buildings & General Services Authority (BRAGSA) proudly announces the official commissioning of its new Mobile 100TPH Crushing Plant at Rabacca.

Valued at EC$ 5 million, the state-of-the-art facility is now fully operational, with the capability to produce high-quality aggregates at a rate of 100 tons per hour.

A dedication ceremony was held on Monday, March 10th, 2025 at the site, during which the new plant was blessed by Bishop Melford Pompey.

Speaking at the ceremony, BRAGSA’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Kem Bartholomew described the commissioning as a major milestone in the organization’s mission to strengthen infrastructure development and road maintenance across the nation.

He further highlighted the challenges BRAGSA previously faced, which necessitated the importation of aggregates, causing delays in projects.

With the new crushing plant now fully operational, BRAGSA is well-positioned to increase the availability of high-quality aggregates, ensuring smoother, more efficient roadworks and construction projects across the country.