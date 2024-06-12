Bounty Killer has decided that the name of his upcoming one drop Reggae album, which is slated for release later this year, will be Instant Classic.

The Warlord made the snap decision during an interview with Joy Daily TV, a snippet of which he shared on his Instagram page a few days ago.

Bounty also revealed that the album would be produced by his longtime friend Jazzwad, who was the mastermind behind his breakout hit Coppershot and also the engine behind the instrumentals of The Christmas Carol, the General Riddim, Cellular Phone, More Gyal, and Book Book Book.

Bounty first announced the impending album, which he described as “straight one drop Reggae,” in September last year.

He also revealed that it would possibly have 16 songs. At the same time, he said that the release of his long-overdue album, King of Kingston, had been indefinitely pushed back.