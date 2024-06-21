While predicting that Vybz Kartel will eventually be freed from prison, Bounty Killer also contended that if the Any Weather deejay had lacked the financial means to take his case to the UK Privy Council, he would not be getting the justice he is seeking in his murder case.

On Wednesday, the Warlord took to Instagram, where he pointed out that while the State has the option of retrying or releasing Kartel, the possibility that the deejay and his co-accused, Shawn ‘Shawn Storm’ Campbell, Kahira Jones and Andre St John, will be freed without a re-trial was unlikely.

The Privy Council had quashed Kartel and his co-accused 2014 murder convictions for the 2011 killing of Clive ‘Lizard’ Williams, citing juror misconduct, and sent the case back to the Court of Appeal to determine whether or not the four men ought to be retried.

The Court of Appeal concluded oral arguments on the matter on Tuesday and will deliver its decision by the end of July.