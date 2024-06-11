Bounty Killer has officially declared the launch of his ‘Alliance Music’ record label, marking a significant stride into music production.

Taking to Instagram a few days ago, he shared the news alongside an image unveiling the sleek Alliance logo, expressing his readiness to dive back into production after a hiatus.

The announcement sparked excitement among his followers, who eagerly anticipate the label’s musical offerings.

The roots of the Warlord’s Alliance collective trace back to 2003, a platform that nurtured talents like Busy Signal and Bling Dawg in their formative years.

Over time, the roster expanded to include notable names such as Mavado, Vybz Kartel, Aidonia, and selector Foota Hype, all benefiting from Bounty Killer’s mentorship, which propelled their careers with significant exposure and guidance.