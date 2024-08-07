Dancehall icons Bounty Killer and Beenie Man will receive Jamaica’s sixth-highest national honor, the Order of Distinction (Officer Class), on National Heroes Day, October 21.

They will join a distinguished group of previous recipients, including Shabba Ranks, Shaggy, Sean Paul, Agent Sasco, Yellowman, and Lieutenant Stitchie.

Bounty Killer and Beenie Man, celebrated as pillars of Dancehall, are being honored for their significant contributions to Jamaican music, particularly within the Dancehall genre. They will be among 150 individuals recognized this year.

The Order of Distinction is given to Jamaican citizens who have provided outstanding and significant service to the country, as well as to distinguished non-Jamaican citizens (as honorary members).

This recognition follows a surge of support for the duo, especially Bounty Killer, after his protégé Wayne Marshall received the Order of Distinction in October of the previous year.