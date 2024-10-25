British number one Katie Boulter lost only three games as she beat former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu to reach the semi-finals of the Pan Pacific Open.

Boulter, 28, triumphed in one hour three minutes in Tokyo.

The world number 33 broke Canadian Andreescu’s serve five times, including in her opening service game.

“I played really well today,” Boulter said. “I came out here with nothing to lose.

“I just wanted to come out and enjoy it. Everything was kind of clicking and, apart from the first service game, everything was really good.”

Boulter will face American wildcard Sofia Kenin, who beat Russian third seed Daria Kasatkina in the quarter-finals, on Saturday for a place in the final.