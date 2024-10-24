The Bank of SVG announced that they are currently experiencing a technical issue which is affecting the processing of card transactions.

As a result of this issue, customers may encounter incorrect declines when attempting to use their cards.

BOSVG says they have received assurance that their technical teams are actively working to resolve this issue as quickly as possible and encourages customers to consider using an alternative payment method if they experience any difficulties with their card.

BOSVG sincerely apologizes for any inconvenience caused and thanks the public for their patience and understanding.