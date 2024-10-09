St Vincent and the Grenadines Netball Association, in collaboration with the Bank of SVG, has awarded a netball scholarship to Ceronique Mitchell.

The scholarship, which is a part of the ongoing partnership of the Netball Ass. with the bank of SVG, lasts for two years and totals $4000.

Ceronique, a recent graduate of the Girls’ High School, is a student at the SVG Community College. She was the captain of the GHS’ senior netball team.

Both the bank and the netball association expressed their pleasure and satisfaction in awarding the scholarship to Mitchell.

The president said, “We have no doubt that Ms. Mitchell will be a true ambassador for both the Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the SVG Netball Association.”

Marketing and Communications Manager at BOSVG, Patricia John said, “Supporting her journey empowers young women to chase their dreams and break barriers in sports. We believe investing in Ceronique is not just an investment in the future of women in athletics but also an investment in the future of our country.”

Three scholarships were awarded, two in 2023 and one in 2024, as part of the three-year partnership agreement between the bank and the association.