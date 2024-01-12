Borussia Dortmund has secured the services of Chelsea defender Ian Maatsen, who will play on loan for the remainder of the season.

Although the 21-year-old has appeared in 15 games for Chelsea this season, he has only started three of them. Maatsen is a Netherlands Under-21 international who spent the previous season on loan at Burnley.

Despite being offered a permanent move to Turf Moor in August, he declined. Nevertheless, Maatsen extended his contract with Chelsea until 2026, despite his move to Germany.

Dortmund coach Edin Terzic expressed his confidence in Maatsen, expressing hope that the young defender would integrate quickly into the team.