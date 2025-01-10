Norwich City’s top scorer Borja Sainz has been suspended for six matches after admitting to spitting at Sunderland’s Chris Mepham in December.

Sainz was also fined £12,000 by the Football Association for the incident which occurred at the Stadium of Light.

The Spaniard stated that he takes full responsibility and regrets what he did.

He also stated that it was out of character for him and apologized for his behavior.

The suspension means he will miss Saturday’s FA Cup third-round tie against Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion, as well as trips to Championship high-flyers Sheffield United and Leeds this month.

He will also be unavailable for games against Swansea City, Watford and Derby County before being available again to return against Preston North End on February 11th.