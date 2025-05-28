A decomposing body believed to be that of eight-year-old Navardo Blackburn, who was reported missing on Saturday, has been found in Gregory Park, Portmore, Jamaica.

The body was found inside an abandoned car on Milvin Avenue on Tuesday.

The authorities have not yet confirmed the identity, but the remains are believed to be those of Blackburn, who was autistic and lived on Queens Avenue in Gregory Park.

Navardo was last seen around 4:30 pm on May 24th at a playfield near his home.

Police are continuing their investigation, and a post-mortem examination is expected to determine -the cause of death.