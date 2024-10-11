The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) has provided an update on the identity of the body that was discovered along the Gibson Corner main road on October 2, 2024.

The deceased, who was initially unidentified, has now been identified as 21-year-old Javier Dre’shan Tristian Browne of Chateaubelair.

Police said, preliminary investigations revealed that Browne sustained a single gunshot wound to the back. A post-mortem examination was performed on October 4, 2024, and it was determined that the cause of death was exsanguination due to or as a result of a gunshot wound to the back.

The RSVGPF says the investigation remains active and is urging anyone with information that may assist to come forward.