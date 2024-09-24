Bob Marley and the Wailers’ 1980 hit Could You Be Loved has reached one billion plays on Spotify, marking the Reggae legend’s second song to achieve this milestone and the eighth Jamaican-led song to do so on the platform overall.

The song was composed during the band’s final tour dates before Marley’s tragic passing in 1981.

It features sampled lyrics from Marley’s very first single, Judge Not, which reads: “The road of life is rocky; And you may stumble too. So while you point your fingers, someone else is judging you.“

Could You Be Loved was featured on the band’s 12th album, Uprising, and later included in the greatest hits album Legend (1984) and the Songs of Freedom (1992) box set.