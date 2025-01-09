Paramount Pictures’ Bob Marley: One Love film has earned six nominations at the upcoming 2025 NAACP Image Awards.

The 2024 film, which chronicles a period in the life of the legendary Jamaican musician, will compete for the top honor of ‘Outstanding Motion Picture’ against other films such as Bad Boys: Ride or Die, The Piano Lesson, The Six Triple Eight, and Wicked.

Kingsley Ben-Adir is nominated for his portrayal of Bob Marley.

Lashana Lynch is nominated for her role in the film as Rita Marley.

Reinaldo Marcus Green is nominated for ‘Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture’ for his work on Bob Marley: One Love.

In the ‘Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture’ category, the ensemble cast of Bob Marley: One Love has been nominated.

The film’s soundtrack, which features Bob Marley’s iconic music, is nominated for ‘Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album.’

The NAACP Image Awards is an annual event presented by the National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People (NAACP) to recognize exceptional performances in various forms of media, including film, television, theatre, music, and literature.