The Blue Marlins Swim club had a dominant showing at the recent Gallagher swim meet.

According to an official release from the club, they won 8 out of the possible 10 trophies.

The club pulled off a clean sweep in the following categories:

8 and under, 9 to 10, 11 to 12 and 13 to 14 age group, at the SVG National Gallagher Swim Championships 2024, which was held from September 12th – 15th at the Shrewsbury Aquatic Center.