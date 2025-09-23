The Blue Marlins Swim Club has once again dominated the national stage, capturing their fourth consecutive championship at the SVG Gallagher National Swim Champs, held from September 18th to 21st, 2025, at the Shrewsbury Aquatic Centre.

Competing against three local clubs — Black Sands Swim Squad, H2O Lions Academy — and Grenada’s Sailfish Club, the Blue Marlins topped the leaderboard with 1,314.5 points and secured five age group titles.

Standout performers included Belle Adams (girls 11–12) and Saj Caesar (boys 9–10), who each scored the maximum 108 points in their categories. Other age group champions were Jace Thomas (boys 8 & under), Zoey May (girls 9–10), and Jadon Hamilton (boys 13–14).

Six more Blue Marlins swimmers reached the podium: Raya Adams, Zane Da Briel, Xid Toney, Hazen Da Briel, Caghry Williams, and Tayeah St. Hilaire. Notably, Caghry Williams broke his own 50m breaststroke record, improving from 33.02 to 32.78 seconds.

The 25-member team brought home a total of 138 medals, with top individual performances including Saj Caesar and Belle Adams with 12 golds each, and Jadon Hamilton with 10 golds.

Coaches Tamara St. Hilaire, Alyssa Davis, and Rickydene Alexander praised the swimmers’ dedication, noting that many trained tirelessly through the summer. Coach Rickydene expressed pride in the team’s achievement and gratitude to parents for their unwavering support, adding that the competition among clubs was both spirited and friendly.

The Blue Marlins’ performance underscores their continued excellence in national swimming and sets a high standard for the upcoming season.