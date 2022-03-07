Chairman, Pace Development St. Vincent Inc Joseph L. Romano is set to arrive in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to outline the new timeline for the completion of Black Sands Resorts at Peter’s Hope on the 19th of this month.

This is according to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves during a call to WEFM’s Issues at Hand program.

“On the 19th, Mr. Romano and his group from PACE are coming in, they’re going to be around a week/two weeks. They’re bringing in a number of the other persons and they are going to outline to us their detailed plan in going forward” he said.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said that while he understands that there were unforeseen circumstances that hindered the progress of the resorts, he feels more could have been done.

“We get the new timeline as to what they’re going to be doing and I understand COVID and all that, but still, more should have been done”. Gonsalves said.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said that while he had seen some progress in a document sent to him by PACE, but express that it was not satisfactory.

