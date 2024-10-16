The Bishop’s College Kingstown is on the verge of completion as restoration efforts progress significantly following the extensive damage inflicted by Hurricane Beryl.

According to the Roads, Buildings & General Services Authority (BRAGSA) – with the buildings now fully covered, the focus has shifted to internal finishing works, including tiling classroom floors, reconstructing the science lab, and upgrading the electrical system.

Externally, painting is nearing completion, along with debris removal and minor plumbing repairs.

The community looks forward to the reopening of the school, marking a vital step in recovery and revitalization.

BRAGSA, established in 2009 by the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, is responsible for the construction and maintenance of various infrastructure, including roads, buildings, seawalls, jetties, and rivers.