The Bishop’s College Kingstown maintained their hold of the top spot in Group C of the Junior Division of the Inter Secondary School’s football competition, with a 1-0 win over the Bequia Community High School, at the Clive Tannis Playing Field in Bequia on Wednesday. The deciding goal came from Jaymor Williams.

Games were also decided in the Primary Schools Netball competition. At the Owia Hard Court, the Fancy Government School beat Owia Government 24-0, Sandy Bay squeezed by Tourama Gov. 6-5 and Langley Park went under to Park Hill 3-1.

At the Layou hard court, Fitzhughes Gov beat the Barrouallie Anglican 8-2, Chateaubelair Methodist had a 10-1 win against Dubois Gov, and the hometown team Layou Gov beat Barrouallie Gov 19-3.

Lowmans Windward Anglican had a comfortable 19-0 win over Belair Government and in a low scoring affair, Richland Park Government beat Gomea Methodist 2-1.