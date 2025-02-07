The late Bishop Noel Clarke, former Acting Governor General’s Deputy and Pastor of the Layou Miracle Church, will be accorded an Official Funeral following his passing on January 26, 2025.

An Official Viewing will take place on Wednesday, February 12, at the Temporary Parliament Building in Calliaqua from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Officials and dignitaries will have exclusive access from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., with the general public invited from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

The funeral service is scheduled for Thursday, February 13, at 11:00 a.m. at the Layou Playing Field. A public viewing will be held earlier that morning at the Layou Miracle Church from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., before the interment at the Kingstown Cemetery.

As a mark of respect, all national flags will be flown at half-mast on the day of the funeral.

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has extended its condolences to Bishop Clarke’s family during this time of mourning.